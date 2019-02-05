 Hawaii’s schedule has 4 home games set for November
  • Tuesday, February 5, 2019
  • 72°

Hawaii’s schedule has 4 home games set for November

By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Posted on February 5, 2019 12:05 am 
By opening the 2019 season against three Pac-12 opponents, the University of Hawaii football team might be in consideration for honorary membership. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up