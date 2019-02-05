 ‘Iolani rolls past Kaiser in opener
  • Tuesday, February 5, 2019
  • 72°

‘Iolani rolls past Kaiser in opener

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on February 5, 2019 12:05 am 
Three ‘Iolani players scored in the first 18 minutes to lead the host Raiders to a 4-0 win over Kaiser in the Division I opening round of The Queen’s Medical Center/HHSAA Boys Soccer State Championships on Monday. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up