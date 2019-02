TODAY BASKETBALL OIA Boys Division I Tournament: first round, Aiea at Roosevelt; Pearl City at Kahuku; Kalaheo at Leilehua; Campbell at Kalani. Games start at 6 p.m. OIA Boys Division II Tournament: first round, Kaimuki Read More

TODAY

BASKETBALL

OIA Boys Division I Tournament: first round, Aiea at Roosevelt; Pearl City at

Kahuku; Kalaheo at Leilehua; Campbell at Kalani. Games start at 6 p.m.

OIA Boys Division II Tournament: first round, Kaimuki at Waianae; Waipahu at Kaiser. Games start at 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

PacWest: Dominican vs. Hawaii Pacific, women at 4:30 p.m.; men at 6:30 p.m. at Neal Blaisdell Arena.

HHSAA Girls Division II State Championships: first round, at Damien: Waimea vs. Waipahu, 5 p.m.; Farrington vs. St. Francis, 7 p.m. At Kalani: Kau vs. University, 5 p.m.; Hanalani vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 7 p.m.

OIA Boys Division I Tournament: quarterfinals, Aiea/Roosevelt winner at Moanalua; Pearl City/Kahuku winner at Mililani; Kalaheo/Leilehua winner at Kailua; Campbell/Kalani winner at Kapolei. Games start at 6 p.m.

OIA Boys Division II Tournament: semifinals, Kaimuki/Waianae winner at Farrington; Waipahu/Kaiser winner at Nanakuli. Games start at 6 p.m.

ILH Division II boys: Hawaii Baptist at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

HHSAA girls

All-tournament team

Division I

Maya Hagiwara, Kamehameha-Kapalama

Hokulei Ishikawa, Campbell

Leah Feato, Kamehameha-Kapalama

Naia Balancio, Konawaena

Jourdyn Curran, Campbell

Kalia Kalua, Kamehameha-Kapalama

Caly Ah Soon, Kamehameha-Kapalama

Katherine Pothier, Campbell

Alisha Maake, Campbell

Nicole Wong, Kamehameha-Kapalama

D’awncey Jones-Black, Kamehameha-Kapalama

Zoe Alexandra Asue, King Kekaulike

Goalkeeper: Vallerie Brown, Campbell

Most Outstanding Player: Carley Park, Kamehameha-Kapalama

Division II

Emi Higgins, Hawaii Preparatory Academy

Kahele Ventura, Kauai

Deena Hayes, Kapaa

Nanea Wong Yuen, Kamehameha-Hawaii

Angela Cipriano, Hawaii Preparatory Academy

Kaila Ambrosio, Kamehameha-Hawaii

Eryka Napoleon, Kauai

Joey-Ann Cootey, Kamehameha-Hawaii

Zoe Ganley, Hawaii Preparatory Academy

Kahele Walsh, Hawaii Preparatory Academy

Goalkeeper: Maia Mills, Hawaii Preparatory Academy

Most Outstanding Player: Malia Brost and Jenna Perry, Hawaii Preparatory Academy

ILH

Saturday

Varsity

Mid-Pacific 2211, Pac-5 2185

High shooters–MPI: CJ Pascual-Tabuyo 372. Pac: Donovan Shiraishi 368

Junior varsity

Pac-5 2112, Mid-Pacific 2002

High shooters– Pac: Hannah Okuda 365. MPI: Jason Katayama 362.