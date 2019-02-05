 Sandusky gets new sentencing but loses request for new trial
  • Tuesday, February 5, 2019
Associated Press
Updated February 5, 2019 12:08pm

    Former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky arrives at the Centre County Courthouse for an appeals hearing in 2016.

HARRISBURG, Pa. >> A Pennsylvania appeals court is denying Jerry Sandusky’s request for a new trial but is ordering him to be resentenced for a 45-count child sexual abuse conviction.

Superior Court today said Sandusky was improperly sentenced using mandatory minimums.

The 75-year-old former Penn State assistant football coach was sentenced in 2012 to 30 to 60 years in state prison for sexual abuse of 10 boys.

Victims testified that he subjected them to a range of abuse, from grooming to violent sexual attacks. Sandusky has consistently maintained his innocence.

His lawyer says Sandusky will keep fighting for a new trial by appealing further to the state Supreme Court.

Sandusky’s arrest led the university to push out Hall of Fame head coach Joe Paterno and then-university president Graham Spanier.

