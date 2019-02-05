 UH defense gets boost with JC commitments
  • Tuesday, February 5, 2019
By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Posted on February 5, 2019 12:05 am 
The University of Hawaii football team received a defensive boost with commitments from two junior college players. Read More

