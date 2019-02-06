Flood advisory in effect for Oahu as southeast portions get heavy rain

A flood advisory is in effect for Oahu until 10:45 p.m.

“At 7:55 p.m., radar indicated moderate to heavy showers moving over Oahu from the southwest, occasionally producing rainfall rates between 1 and 2 inches per hour,” the National Weather Service reported.

Heavy showers will primarily affect the south and southeast portions of Oahu, including metro Honolulu and surrounding areas.

Locations in the advisory include Honolulu, Nuuanu, Waikiki, Waimanalo, Palolo, Makiki, Kailua, Manoa, and Maunawili.

“A developing low pressure system north of the islands will bring clouds and showers, and a slight chance of thunderstorms, to the area from Oahu to the Big Island overnight,” weather officials said.

Windy conditions are expected by Friday and to last over the weekend.