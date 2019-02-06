 Flood advisory in effect for Oahu as southeast portions get heavy rain
  • Wednesday, February 6, 2019
  • 73°

Top News

Flood advisory in effect for Oahu as southeast portions get heavy rain

By Star-Advertiser staff
February 6, 2019
Updated February 6, 2019 8:52pm
ADVERTISING

A flood advisory is in effect for Oahu until 10:45 p.m.

“At 7:55 p.m., radar indicated moderate to heavy showers moving over Oahu from the southwest, occasionally producing rainfall rates between 1 and 2 inches per hour,” the National Weather Service reported.

Heavy showers will primarily affect the south and southeast portions of Oahu, including metro Honolulu and surrounding areas.

Locations in the advisory include Honolulu, Nuuanu, Waikiki, Waimanalo, Palolo, Makiki, Kailua, Manoa, and Maunawili.

“A developing low pressure system north of the islands will bring clouds and showers, and a slight chance of thunderstorms, to the area from Oahu to the Big Island overnight,” weather officials said.

Windy conditions are expected by Friday and to last over the weekend.

PREVIOUS STORY
Sewer spills reached historic low in 2018
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up