  • Wednesday, February 6, 2019
Hawaii high school athletes commit on national signing day

By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
February 6, 2019
Updated February 6, 2019 11:31am
  • Kamehameha football coach Abu Ma'afala chats about three Warriors who signed letters of intent during a ceremony in the early morning. Lokahi Pauole signed with UCF, Aka Kapono signed with Navy and Hoku Arias signed with Hawaii.
    Video by Paul Honda / phonda@staradvertiser.com

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Punahou’s Kaulana Makaula (USC), Duke Clemens (UCLA), Blake Feigenspan (Princeton) and Tamatoa Falatea (Princeton) at the Elks Club in Waikiki after a signing day ceremony today.

More than 50 prep athletes participated in signing day events today in Hawaii as part of National Signing Day. Most of the student-athletes participated in the Education 1st event at the Elks Club in Waikiki.

Here are links to our coverage followed by an updated list of player signings.

>> LIVE BLOG: National Signing Day 2019

>> Kahuku’s Enokk Vimahi on choosing Ohio State.

>> Kamehameha’s Lokahi Pauole signs with Central Florida w/ VIDEO

>> Kamehameha’s Hoku Arias ready to seize opportunity at Hawaii w/ VIDEO

Note: A few players who signed letters of intent in December didn’t participate in any signing events until today.

BASEBALL

Seth Garcia, Waipahu (Linfield College)

Jake Tsukada, Punahou (University of Portland)

Avery Von Herrmann, Mid-Pacific (St. Olaf College)

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Reilani Roller, Castle (Shoreline College)

Keila Tsutsui, Hanalani (Corban University)

BOWLING

Chasten Pojas, Leilehua (Newman University)

FOOTBALL

Duke Clemens, Punahou (UCLA)

Ethan Erickson, Kahuku (Brigham Young)

Blake Feigenspan, Punahou (Princeton)

Siotame Haunga, St. Francis (Dixie State)

Akalea Kapono, Kamehameha (Navy)

Sitiveni Kaufusi, Punahou (Navy)

Marist Liufau, Punahou (Notre Dame)

Kaulana Makaula, Punahou (USC)

Lokahi Pauole, Kamehameha (UCF)

Justin Pfau, Pearl City (Linfield College)

Trent Shiraki, Punahou (Navy)

Etuati Storer, Lahainaluna (Chabot College)

Maninoa Tufono, Punahou (USC)

Ikaika Viela, Lahainaluna (Pacific University)

Enokk Vimahi, Kahuku (Ohio State)

MEN’S SOCCER

Kekoa Kuloloia, Mililani (Chaminade)

Lincoln Oishi, ‘Iolani (Whitworth University)

Jacob Prothero, Mililani (Hawaii-Hilo)

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Taylor Arakaki, ‘Iolani (Scripps College)

Sydney Boyd, Aiea (Waldorf University)

Madison Corso, Kaiser (Rochester Institute of Technology)

Misha Tasaka, Punahou (University of Puget Sound)

Amber Williams, Waipahu (Waldorf University)

SOFTBALL

Kobe Brown, Mililani (Everett Community College)

Kaitlin Carlos, Mililani (Pacific University)

Mikayla Chun, Hawaii Baptist (Pacific Lutheran)

Manhattan Fukunaga, Mililani (Hawaii-Hilo)

Aulani Garcia, St. Francis (Bellevue College)

Kailah Gates-Coyaso, Waianae (Everett College)

Rayjah Majit-Gorion, Castle (Mt. Hood College)

Chasity McKean, Kapolei (College of Southern Nevada)

Bryanna Passi, Sacred Hearts (Eastern Arizona College)

Shayla Young, Castle (Everett College)

SWIMMING

Alfred Horner, Kamehameha (Utah)

Jamy Lum, Kamehameha (New Hampshire)

Kanoa Sawai, Kamehameha (Illinois Institute of Technology)

TRACK AND FIELD

Judy Ann Cabico, Waipahu (Saint Martin’s University)

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Ryanne Burnett, Sacred Hearts (Deleware State)

Madison Goodman, Mililani (University of Mount Olive)

Ka’ehukaiiha’amaina’e Keala, Mid-Pacific (Eastern Washington)

Starr Sergent, Mililani (University of Mount Olive)

WOMEN’S WATER POLO

Emma Kim, Kamehameha (La Salle)

