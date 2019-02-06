Hawaii high school athletes commit on national signing day
By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
Posted February 06, 2019
February 6, 2019
Updated February 6, 2019 11:31am
More than 50 prep athletes participated in signing day events today in Hawaii as part of National Signing Day. Most of the student-athletes participated in the Education 1st event at the Elks Club in Waikiki.
Kamehameha football coach Abu Ma'afala chats about three Warriors who signed letters of intent during a ceremony in the early morning. Lokahi Pauole signed with UCF, Aka Kapono signed with Navy and Hoku Arias signed with Hawaii.
Video by Paul Honda / phonda@staradvertiser.com
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Punahou’s Kaulana Makaula (USC), Duke Clemens (UCLA), Blake Feigenspan (Princeton) and Tamatoa Falatea (Princeton) at the Elks Club in Waikiki after a signing day ceremony today.
Here are links to our coverage followed by an updated list of player signings.
