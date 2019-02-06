 Hawaii island police seek help identifying two assault suspects in Hilo beating
  • Wednesday, February 6, 2019
Hawaii island police seek help identifying two assault suspects in Hilo beating

By Star-Advertiser staff
February 6, 2019
Updated February 6, 2019 11:08am
Hawaii island police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men responsible for the beating of a 21-year-old man on Monday morning at the East Hawaii Cultural Center in Hilo.

According to police, the victim was on the steps of the center on Kalakaua Street about mid-morning when two men began harassing him. Trying to avoid a conflict, the man left the area but was pursued by the two men, who kicked and punched him several times. The victim later went to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and reported the crime to police.

The victim was only able to give a vague description of the men, and leads are limited at this time, police said. Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information is asked to call Officer Sean Phelan of the South Hilo Patrol Division at 961-2213.

