Likelike Highway heading toward Kaneohe was blocked before the Wilson Tunnel due to an overturned vehicle after the tunnel.

Honolulu Police sent the alert out at around 8:50 p.m. All lanes were re-opened at 10:07 p.m.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information becomes available.