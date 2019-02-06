UH denounces ski and snowboard incident on Mauna Kea

The Office of Maunakea Management spoke out today against a video posted to social media showing three individuals skiing and snowboarding on Pu‘u Poli‘ahu, a volcanic cone on Mauna Kea on University of Hawaiʻi managed lands.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The Office of Maunakea Management spoke out today against a video posted to social media showing three individuals skiing and snowboarding on Pu‘u Poli‘ahu, a volcanic cone on Mauna Kea on University of Hawaiʻi managed lands.

Puʻu Poliʻahu is the highest point on the mountain, and considered sacred to Native Hawaiians. In the video, the skiers and snowboarders appear to carve a pathway directly through bare dirt and rocks, devoid of snow.

“First and foremost, this act was disrespectful to Native Hawaiians and to everyone who considers the mountain sacred,” said Stephanie Nagata, director of UH Hilo’s Office of Maunakea Management, in a news release. “One of the first acts by Kahu Ku Mauna in 2001 shortly after its creation was to stop vehicular access traffic on the Puʻu because it is a sacred site.”

Kahu Ku Mauna is the volunteer Native Hawaiian council that advises the university on Hawaiian cultural matters on Mauna Kea.

Nagata says the skiers and snowboarders never applied for a required film permit and that permission would have never been granted for such activities.

Because there was no snow on the mountain at the time of the incident, UH said the individuals defaced and scarred a geological formation, and may have also damaged Wekiu bug habitat. The flightless bugs, first discovered in 1979, can only be found on the summit.

The Office of Maunakea Management urges everyone to treat the mountain with respect. The Maunakea Rangers, who oversee UH managed lands, do not allow hiking off of designated trails.

The skiing and snowboarding incident happened on the south side of the Puʻu Poliʻahu, according to UH, hidden from the view of the rangers on duty.

Currently, the university has no authority to issue fines or pursue civil remedies, but is currently in the process of forming new administrative rules for public and commercial activities that would give it the authority to directly address this incident.

A second round of public hearings on these rules is expected to be held this spring. The university seeks additional input on its latest draft, which was updated based on feedback from the first round of public hearings in 2018.

Under the current draft, for instance, damaging or disturbing any natural feature, resource, geological, paleontological features and historic or prehistoric property or remains would be prohibited. Violators would be subject to immediate expulsion, administrative fines and/or a monetary assessment to recover the cost of restoration.

Since the state removed these lands from the Forest Reserve System in 1968, the university said, none of these remedies exist.

After the second round of public hearings, the draft may be updated again and subject to more hearings, or it may go to the governor for adoption.

“The public’s constructive engagement in this rulemaking process is welcomed and encouraged,” the university said in its news release.