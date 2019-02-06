 Letter: Use flashing beacons, signals
  • Wednesday, February 6, 2019
  • 72°

Letter: Use flashing beacons, signals

Posted on February 6, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  February 6, 2019 at 12:20 am
The proposal encouraging drivers to use hazard lights at pedestrian crossings puts the onus on drivers and frees the city of responsibility for pedestrian injuries and deaths. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up