 Letter: Use steel barriers to stop vehicles
  • Wednesday, February 6, 2019
  • 72°

Letter: Use steel barriers to stop vehicles

Posted on February 6, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  February 6, 2019 at 12:21 am
The senseless deaths of three people along Ala Moana Boulevard highlight the danger pedestrians face when crossing Kamakee as well as Atkinson, Ward and Piikoi streets. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up