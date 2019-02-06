 Letter: E-cigarettes have more health risks
  • Wednesday, February 6, 2019
  • 72°

Letter: E-cigarettes have more health risks

Posted on February 6, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  February 5, 2019 at 7:21 pm
“Control sale, use of e-cigarettes” (Star-Advertiser, Our View, Feb. 3), rightly argues for the need to regulate e-cigarettes, and refers to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up