Today

BASKETBALL

PacWest men: Dominican vs. Hawaii Pacific, 6:30 p.m., at Neal Blaisdell Arena.

PacWest women: Dominican vs. Hawaii Pacific, 4:30 p.m., at Neal Blaisdell Arena.

HHSAA Division II girls state championships: First Round–At Damien: Waimea vs. Waipahu, 5 p.m.; Farrington vs. St. Francis, 7 p.m. At Kalani: Kau vs. University, 5 p.m.; Hanalani vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 7 p.m.

ILH Division II boys: Hawaii Baptist at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

OIA Division I boys tournament: Quarterfinals–Kahuku at Mililani, Kalaheo at Kailua, Kalani at Kapolei, Roosevelt at Moanalua; games start at 6 p.m.

OIA Division II boys tournament: Semifinals–Kaimuki at Farrington, Kaiser at Nanakuli; games start at 6 p.m.

Thursday

BASKETBALL

HHSAA Division I girls state championships: Quarterfinals–At Moanalua: Maui vs. ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Konawaena vs. Kahuku, 7 p.m. At McKinley: Kalani vs. Waiakea, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha vs. Lahainaluna, 7 p.m.

HHSAA Division II girls state championships: Quarterfinals–At Damien: Waimea/Waipahu winner vs. Hawaii Prep, 5:30 p.m.; Farrington/St. Francis winner vs. Hawaii Baptist, 7:30 p.m. At Kalani: Hanalani/Kamehameha-Hawaii winner vs. Castle, 5 p.m.; Kau/University winner vs. Seabury Hall, 7 p.m. Consolation–Kau/University loser vs. Hanalani/Kamehameha-Hawaii loser, 3 p.m. at Kalani; Farrington/St. Francis loser vs. Waimea/Waipahu loser, 3:30 p.m. at Damien.

ILH Division I boys: Single Elimination Tournament–Saint Louis at ‘Iolani, 4:30 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at St. Francis, 6 p.m.; Kamehameha at Punahou, 6:30 p.m.

GOLF

College men: Amer Ari Invitational, first round, all day at Waikoloa Beach Golf Course.

SOCCER

HHSAA Division I boys state championships: Quarterfinals–Mililani vs. King Kekaulike, 1 p.m.; Pearl City vs. Kapolei, 3 p.m.; ‘Iolani vs. Hawaii Prep, 5 p.m.; Kalani vs. Punahou, 7 p.m.; matches at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

HHSAA Division II boys state championships: Quarterfinals–Waialua vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 3 p.m. at field 6; Seabury Hall vs. Kapaa, 3 p.m. at field 7; Waipahu vs. Saint Louis, 3 p.m. at field 8; Makua Lani vs. Kalaheo, 3 p.m. at field 9; matches at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

SOFTBALL

College: Hawaii Paradise Classic—UCLA vs. UT Arlington, 9 a.m.; Fresno State vs. UCLA, 11:30 a.m.; UT Arlington vs. Fresno State, 2 p.m.; Georgia State vs. Saint Mary’s (Calif.), 4:30 p.m.; Georgia State vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m; games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

REMAINING WINTER SEASON SCHEDULE

Today through Saturday — Girls Division II Basketball at Damien, Kalani High and Stan Sheriff Center.

Thursday through Saturday — Girls Division I Basketball at Moanalua High, McKinley High and Stan Sheriff Center.

Thursday through Saturday — Boys Division I Soccer at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

Thursday through Saturday — Boys Division II Soccer at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

Friday through Saturday — Swimming and Diving at Central Oahu Regional Park.

Feb. 18, 21-23 — Boys Division I Basketball at regional sites TBD, Moanalua High, McKinley High and Stan Sheriff Center.

Feb. 20-21 — Wrestling at Blaisdell Arena.

Feb. 21-23 — Boys Division II Basketball at Kalani High, St. Francis and Stan Sheriff Center.