University of Hawaii football gains 7 more commitments on national signing day

The University of Hawaii football team today received signed commitments from seven prospects.

“We felt we addressed a bunch of needs,” UH coach Nick Rolovich told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Today’s signings complement the 13 commitments the Rainbow Warriors received during the early-signing period in December.

Here’s Rolovich’s brief take on the new Warriors:

> Boone Abbott, quarterback, 6-2, 175, American Fork (Utah) High

Rolovich: “Boone is another quarterback, we feel, like Zach Daniel, who is athletic, competitive, accurate. You’re going to see some physical development the next couple of years from both of them that are going to make them pretty dangerous.”

> Tavion Allen, free safety, 6-0, 170, Scottsdale (Ariz.) College

Rolovich: “You look at the films, as far as pound-for-pound physicality, he’s a guy who’s going to be exciting to watch. He has great ball skills. He can run. But back to his physicality, he’s not the biggest guy as far as girth, but he uses every bit of it to get people down.”

> Mekel Ealy, wideout, 6-3, 180, Freedom High (Oakley, Calif.)

Rolovich: “He’s a tremendous young man. He really had a nice summer as far as making a lot of noise at every camp. … We love his film as far as his length and his speed. But when you get him on the phone, you realize this is a young man who will not only make our program better, our university better, but make our state better because he’s got great values.”

> Caden Hilborn, lineman, 6-5, 285, Highland High (Salt Lake City, Utah)

Rolovich: “He’s got a blue-collar mentality combined with a big body that’s full of athleticism. He probably could help us on both sides of the ball.”

> Travon Killins, cornerback, 6-0, 175, Spruce Creek High (Port Orange, Fla.)

Rolovich: “He’s got a lot of athleticism. … If you watch film, he makes plays where his athletic ability is attractive. If you look deeply at his responsibility and the conflicts he puts quarterbacks in, and his ability to tackle, is a great combination.

> Djuan Matthews, defensive lineman, 5-11, 280, Blinn College (Brenham, Texas)

Rolovich: “He’s a disruptive young man on the field but a really good-hearted, happy-go-lucky person off the field who truly loves football. … He was very interested in the chalk-talk portion of the (recruiting) visit.”

> Lincoln Victor, slotback, 5-10, 165, Union High (Vancouver, Wash.)

Rolovich: “Lincoln is a guy you’re happy about signing because of his leadership qualities and who he is as a person. He’s played quarterback. He has extreme quickness. But I think he’s a high-level competitor.”