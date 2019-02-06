 UH football team on way to busy signing day
  • Wednesday, February 6, 2019
  • 72°

UH football team on way to busy signing day

By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Posted on February 6, 2019 12:05 am 
From the Arizona desert to the Wasatch Mountain Range, a significant part of the Hawaii football team’s reloading will be cemented with today’s start to the spring-semester signing period. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up