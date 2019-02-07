 Apple releases update to prevent FaceTime eavesdropping
  • Thursday, February 7, 2019
  • 75°

Top News

Apple releases update to prevent FaceTime eavesdropping

Associated Press
February 7, 2019
Updated February 7, 2019 9:30am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Grant Thompson and his mother, Michele, looked at an iPhone in the familys kitchen in Tucson, Ariz., today. The 14-year-old stumbled upon a bug in the iPhones FaceTime group-chatting feature on Jan. 19 while calling his friends to play a video game.

ADVERTISING

SAN FRANCISCO >> Apple has released an iPhone update to fix a FaceTime flaw that allowed people to eavesdrop on others while using its group video chat feature.

The repair is included in the latest version of Apple’s iOS 12 system, which became available to install today.

The bug allowed some people to turn an iPhone into a live microphone while using Group FaceTime. Apple turned off the group chat feature last week, several days after a 14-year-old boy in Tucson, Arizona, discovered the flaw. He and his mom tried to contact Apple for several days before the company responded.

The delay in responding to the flaw raised questions about Apple’s handling of it.

Apple credited the Tucson teenager, Grant Thompson, for discovering the FaceTime bug.

PREVIOUS STORY
Firefighters contain brush fire that scorched 160 acres on Mauna Kea
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up