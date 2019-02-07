 Gronk gets bonked by beer can during Super Bowl parade
  • Thursday, February 7, 2019
Gronk gets bonked by beer can during Super Bowl parade

Associated Press
February 7, 2019
Updated February 7, 2019 12:15pm

    New England Patriots tight ends Dwayne Allen, left, and Rob Gronkowski reacted to fans, Tuesday, during the teams parade through downtown Boston to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sundays NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. Gronkowski said he was hit in the face by a can of beer thrown during the parade, causing a small cut near his left eye.

BOSTON >> Gronk got bonked.

Rob Gronkowski, the New England Patriots’ star tight end, says he got hit in the face by a can of beer thrown during Tuesday’s Super Bowl victory parade in Boston.

Gronkowski told “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” the can drew blood, and he showed Fallon the small cut it left near one of his eyebrows.

He said: “I’m just chilling, then boom, pop, full beer can right to the face.”

The same thing happened to Red Sox manager Alex Cora during October’s parade in Boston to celebrate that team’s World Series title. That prompted Mayor Marty Walsh to warn Patriots fans not to throw anything at the team.

Organizers say 1.5 million fans turned out for the Patriots parade to celebrate New England’s sixth NFL championship.

Democrats turn focus to tax returns — and Trump's loom largest
