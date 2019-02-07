Kakaako coffee, cocktail lounge fined $2K for operating without a food permit

The state Health Department said it has fined operators of WorkPlay Hawaii , a trendy, new coffee and cocktail lounge in Kakaako, $2,000 for operating a food establishment without a permit.

The fine was issued to Redmont Group LLC, which operates WorkPlay at 814 Ilaniwai St. Redmont may request a hearing to contest the allegations.

On the evening of Jan. 4, the state Health Department said it saw a social media post reporting WorkPlay was open for business. Previous orders had been given to WorkPlay management advising them not to open until they obtained an approved food establishment permit. As of Monday, the department still had no permit on record for the establishment.

State health inspectors confirmed WorkPlay was operating without a permit on Monday and Tuesday of this week and issued the fine.

“Proper permits are critical to ensure that a food facility has been inspected and is following rules designed to prevent the spread of foodborne illness,” said Peter Oshiro, Sanitation Branch program manager, in a news release. “Operating without a valid DOH permit, places the public at undue risk because of the potential for unsafe food preparation in substandard conditions.”

WorkPlay says it offers craft coffee and signature cocktails paired with modern French cuisine.