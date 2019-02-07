Kauai woman, missing for week, found alive in ravine

A 40-year-old Kauai woman, missing for one week, was found alive today in a ravine in Kalaheo after a resident heard her cries for help.

Emi Oka of Kalaheo had been missing since Jan. 31, police said.

At 7:45 a.m. today, a resident of Kakela Makai Drive heard her screams coming from an area covered in brush.

Officers responded and quickly found her stranded in the ravine.

Firefighters from the Kalaheo station walked into the valley and guided her out, police said in a news release.

She was taken by medics to Wilcox Medical Center, where she was treated.

Police said Oka was dehydrated and lost some weight, but no injuries were reported.

“We are happy and relieved that Emi Oka is safe, and has been reunited with her family,” acting Kauai Police Chief Michael Contrades said in a written statement.

He commended the efforts of “two Good Samaritans who initially heard Emi’s cries and walked down to her through the ravine. They gave her food and water, and started to help her walk out of the ravine until police and fire personnel arrived and took over.”

“We would not have found Emi without the help of these Good Samaritans and the community members who provided other tips throughout this week.”

He also thanked detectives, police investigators, Kauai Search and Rescue Volunteer Canine Team with scent-tracking dog King, Kauai Coffee personnel, the Kauai Fire Department and Oka’s family and friends.