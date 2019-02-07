 Ozzy Osbourne hospitalized because of flu complications
  • Thursday, February 7, 2019
  • 71°

Top News

Ozzy Osbourne hospitalized because of flu complications

Associated Press
February 7, 2019
Updated February 7, 2019 8:31am
ADVERTISING

LOS ANGELES >> Ozzy Osbourne is in a hospital for some complications from the flu.

The 70-year-old rocker’s wife, Sharon Osbourne, wrote on Twitter Wednesday that doctors believe “this is the best way to get him on a quicker road to recovery.”

It was announced last week that the United Kingdom and European leg of Ozzy Osbourne’s No More Tours2 tour was postponed because of doctors’ orders. He thanked all for wishing him a speedy recovery.

He had to cancel several shows on his North American tour in 2018 because of a hand infection.

PREVIOUS STORY
Democrats seek Green New Deal to address climate change
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up