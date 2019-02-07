 Letter: Nicotine addiction difficult to overcome
  Thursday, February 7, 2019
Letter: Nicotine addiction difficult to overcome

Posted on February 7, 2019 12:05 am 
The longer we wait to enact the ban on flavored e-cigarettes and tobacco, the more young people become hooked on nicotine — for life. Read More

