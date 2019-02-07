 Off the News: High hopes for Southwest Airlines’ lower air fares in Hawaii
  • Thursday, February 7, 2019
  • 72°

Off the News: High hopes for Southwest Airlines’ lower air fares in Hawaii

Posted on February 7, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  February 6, 2019 at 7:48 pm
If we’re spared another federal government shutdown, Southwest Airlines could be selling Hawaii-mainland tickets in a month or so. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up