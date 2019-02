Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguards rescued a 77-year-old woman who became unresponsive while snorkeling off Makaha Beach this morning.

The Japanese woman was with a tour boat company that transported snorkelers to the site off Makaha.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services performed advanced life-saving treatment on the woman before transporting her to an emergency room in critical condition.