Organizing committee outlines plan for Olympic ticket sales

Tokyo >> The organizing committee for next summer’s Tokyo Olympics revealed the process for domestic ticket sales and detailed ticket prices for each sport on Jan. 31.

The lottery process is set to begin via an official ticketing website during the spring, per the committee. Winners of the lotteries are expected to be notified around mid-June.

The first-come-first-buy phase will begin in the fall, also through the official website. In-person sales are scheduled to start during the spring of next year.

The Olympic organizing committee is making arrangements to begin ticket sales in tandem with the Golden Week holidays, April 27 to May 6, when people will have more time to access the internet.

In order to apply for tickets, it is necessary to register a Tokyo 2020 ID .

Ticketing details are provided via email following registration.

Registration began last summer, and the organizing committee said that roughly 1.25 million people have gone through the process. Hidenori Suzuki, the senior director of ticketing for the organizing committee, said at a Tokyo news conference that he heard the number of those who had completed ID registration for the Rio Olympics around April of 2016 was “about 700,000,” indicating greater interest in the Tokyo Games.

Tickets in the premier seating areas for some of the track and field finals, such as the men’s 100-meter sprint and the men’s and women’s 4×100-meter relays, are the most expensive sporting events of the games, up to $1,200.Tickets for the opening ceremony on July 24 range from $110 to $2,750.

The organizing committee said it is considering other types of tickets, such as hospitality packages that include food and drink in lounges and tour packages with flights and accommodation.

The organizing committee also emphasized the purchase of unauthorized resale tickets will be strictly prohibited.

Ticket sales for the 2020 Paralympics are scheduled to start during the summer.