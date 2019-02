TODAY BASKETBALL >> HHSAA Division I girls state championships: Quarterfinals–At Moanalua: Maui vs. ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Konawaena vs. Kahuku, 7 p.m. At McKinley: Kalani vs. Waiakea, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha vs. Lahainaluna, 7 p.m. >> HHSAA Read More

TODAY

BASKETBALL

>> HHSAA Division I girls state championships: Quarterfinals–At Moanalua: Maui vs. ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Konawaena vs. Kahuku, 7 p.m. At McKinley: Kalani vs. Waiakea, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha vs. Lahainaluna, 7 p.m.

>> HHSAA Division II girls state championships: Quarterfinals–At Damien: Waimea vs. Hawaii Prep, 5:30 p.m.; Farrington vs. Hawaii Baptist, 7:30 p.m. At Kalani: Hanalani vs. Castle, 5 p.m.; University vs. Seabury Hall, 7 p.m. Consolation–Kau vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 3 p.m. at Kalani; St. Francis vs. Waipahu, 3:30 p.m. at Damien.

>> ILH Division I boys: Single Elimination Tournament–Saint Louis at ‘Iolani, 4:30 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at St. Francis, 6 p.m.; Kamehameha at Punahou, 6:30 p.m.

GOLF

>> College men: Amer Ari Invitational, first round, all day at Waikoloa Beach Golf Course.

SOCCER

>> HHSAA Division I boys state championships: Quarterfinals–Mililani vs. King Kekaulike, 1 p.m.; Pearl City vs. Kapolei, 3 p.m.; ‘Iolani vs. Hawaii Prep, 5 p.m.; Kalani vs. Punahou, 7 p.m.; matches at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

>> HHSAA Division II boys state championships: Quarterfinals–Waialua vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 3 p.m. at field 6; Seabury Hall vs. Kapaa, 3 p.m. at field 7; Waipahu vs. Saint Louis, 3 p.m. at field 8; Makua Lani vs. Kalaheo, 3 p.m. at field 9; matches at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

SOFTBALL

>> College: Hawaii Paradise Classic—UCLA vs. UT Arlington, 9 a.m.; Fresno State vs. UCLA, 11:30 a.m.; UT Arlington vs. Fresno State, 2 p.m.; Georgia State vs. Saint Mary’s (Calif.), 4:30 p.m.; Georgia State vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m; games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

>> PacWest: Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo (doubleheader), 3 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

BASKETBALL

>> PacWest men: Academy of Art at Hawaii Hilo, at UHH Gym; Dominican vs. Chaminade, at McCabe Gym.; games begin at 7:30 p.m.

>> PacWest women: Academy of Art at Hawaii Hilo, 5 p.m.; Dominican vs. Chaminade, 5:30 p.m., at McCabe Gym.

>> HHSAA Division I girls state championships: Semifinals–games at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals, games 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Games at Stan Sheriff Center.

>> HHSAA Division II girls state championships: Semifinals–at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Damien. Fifth-place semifinals at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. at Kalani. Consolation, 11 a.m. at the Stan Sheriff Center.

GOLF

>> College men: Amer Ari Invitational, second round, all day at Waikoloa Beach Golf Course.

SOCCER

>> HHSAA Division I boys state championships: Semifinals–games at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. Fifth-place semifinals, games at 3 p.m. at Waipio fields Nos. 8 and 9.

>> HHSAA Division II boys state championships: Semifinals at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium, Waialua/Kamehameha-Hawaii winner vs. Seabury Hall/Kapaa winner, 1 p.m.; Waipahu/Saint Louis winner vs. Makua Lani/Kalaheo winner, 3 p.m. Consolation semifinals at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex, Waialua/Kamehameha-Hawaii loser vs. Seabury Hall/Kapaa loser, 3 p.m. at field 9; Waipahu/Saint Louis loser vs. Makua Lani/Kalaheo loser, 3 p.m. at field 6.

SOFTBALL

>> College: Hawaii Paradise Classic—Fresno State vs. St. Mary’s (Calif.), 9 a.m.; Georgia State vs. Fresno State, 11:30 a.m.; St. Mary’s (Calif.) vs. UT Arlington, 2 p.m.; UT Arlington vs. Hawaii, 4:30 p.m.; UCLA vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m.; games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

>> HHSAA State Championships: Trials, 3:30 p.m., at Central Oahu Regional Park.

WRESTLING

>> OIA Championships, 12:30 p.m. at Leilehua.

HHSAA STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Remaining Winter Season Schedule

Today through Saturday — Girls Division II Basketball at Damien, Kalani High and Stan Sheriff Center.

Thursday through Saturday — Girls Division I Basketball at Moanalua High, McKinley High and Stan Sheriff Center.

Thursday through Saturday — Boys Division I Soccer at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

Thursday through Saturday — Boys Division II Soccer at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

Friday through Saturday — Swimming and Diving at Central Oahu Regional Park.

Feb. 18, 21-23 — Boys Division I Basketball at regional sites TBD, Moanalua High, McKinley High and Stan Sheriff Center.

Feb. 20-21 — Wrestling at Blaisdell Arena.

Feb. 21-23 — Boys Division II Basketball at Kalani High, St. Francis and Stan Sheriff Center.

SOFTBALL: MAKUA ALII

Wednesday

>> Hikina 10, Firehouse 9

>> Bad Company 15, Makules 3

>> Golden Eagles 16, Zen 12

>> Yankees 23, Xpress 11

>> Na Kahuna 20, Lokahi 8

>> Hui Ohana 11, Aikane 8

>> Action 14, Hawaiians 13

>> Fat Kats 25, Sportsmen 19

>> Waipio 20, Na Pueo 5

BASKETBALL

HHSAA Girls Division II State Championships



First Round at Damien

Waimea 59, Waipahu 48

Leading Scorers—WAIP: Anna Penitusi 14, Mia DePonte 14, Hunter Quemado 10. WAIM: Kaye Serapio 23, Kiersten Gummerus 22.

Farrington 41, St. Francis 35

Leading Scorers—FARR: Setita Prescott 8, Shaylen Tatupu-Timu 8, Shay Cabato-Machado 8. StF: Kawena Kalani 12.

First Round at Kalani

University 54, Kau 40

Leading Scorers—ULS: Tyra Goo Sun 16, Tia Akasaki 10. Kau: Reishalyn Jara 17, Heidi Vidal 12.

Hanalani 44, Kamehameha-Hawaii 28

Leading Scorers—HAN: Keila Tsutsui 14. KSH: Mihalani Mortensen 8.

—

ILH Division II boys

Hawaii Baptist 49, ‘Iolani 38

Leading Scorers—IOL: Jalin Rachlin 12. HBA: Max Wiemken 27.

—

OIA Division I Boys Tournament

Moanalua 71, Roosevelt 59

Leading Scorers—ROOS: Micah Visoria 17m, Ty Shishido 16. MOA: Geremy Robinson 19, DiAeries McRaven 18, Isaiah Sugiura 17

Kahuku 39, Mililani 29

Kailua 58, Kalaheo 55

Kapolei 37, Kalani 35, OT

—

BIIF

Hawaii Prep 66, Hilo 60

Leading Scorers—HILO: Rayson Padilla 26, Mason Galima 18. HPA: Valentinas Ulinas 21, Javan Perez 13, Michael Hughes 12 .