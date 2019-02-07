 Suspect in LSU basketball player’s death pleads not guilty
  • Thursday, February 7, 2019
  • 80°

Sports Breaking

Suspect in LSU basketball player’s death pleads not guilty

Associated Press
February 7, 2019
Updated February 7, 2019 12:28pm

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    LSU forward Wayde Sims (44) defends against Vanderbilt forward Jeff Roberson (11) during an NCAA college basketball game, in Baton Rouge, La., in 2018. A 20-year-old Louisiana man accused of fatally shooting LSU basketball player Wayde Sims last fall has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder. Dyteon Simpson, of Baker, is accused of shooting Sims, also 20, in the head when Sims intervened in a fight to defend a friend outside a fraternity party just off Southern Universitys campus.

ADVERTISING

BATON ROUGE, La. >> A 20-year-old Louisiana man accused of fatally shooting LSU basketball player Wayde Sims last fall has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder.

Dyteon Simpson, of Baker, is accused of shooting Sims, also 20, in the head when Sims intervened in a fight to defend a friend outside a fraternity party just off Southern University’s campus.

The Advocate reports Simpson appeared today before state District Judge Don Johnson. He’s been jailed since his September arrest and has filed motions to reduce his $350,000 bail.

Authorities say DNA evidence collected from glasses found on the scene matched a sample Simpson gave investigators. Witnesses said the glasses were knocked off the shooter’s face during the fight.

Police say Simpson has confessed to shooting Sims. He faces life in prison if convicted.

PREVIOUS STORY
Red Sox looking to close the deal on a World Series repeat
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up