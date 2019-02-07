Wahine basketball team wins third straight road game

Amy Atwell scored 19 points off the bench to lead the Hawaii womens basketball team to its third straight Big West road victory, 70-68 at UC Irvine today.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Amy Atwell scored 19 points off the bench to lead the Hawaii women’s basketball team to its third straight Big West road victory, 70-68 at UC Irvine today.

Atwell shot 8-for-11 from the field, including makes on two of her three 3-point attempts, for UH (9-12, 5-3 Big West), which moved into a tie for second place at the conference halfway point by winning four of its last five.

Guard Courtney Middap and forward Kenna Woodfolk added 11 points apiece.

The Rainbow Wahine won the rebounding battle by 10 and went 17-for-18 from the free-throw line compared to 16-for-20 for the Anteaters.

UCI dropped to 14-5 and 4-3.