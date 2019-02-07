 UH’s second wave of recruits will intensify competition
  • Thursday, February 7, 2019
  • 72°

UH’s second wave of recruits will intensify competition

By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Posted on February 7, 2019 12:05 am 
After eight prospects pledged their allegiance to the University of Hawaii football team, head coach Nick Rolovich declared: “Phase 2 has begun.” Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up