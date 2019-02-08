 3 hurt after disabled vehicle is struck from behind in Kapolei
  • Friday, February 8, 2019
  • 74°

Top News

3 hurt after disabled vehicle is struck from behind in Kapolei

By Star-Advertiser staff
February 8, 2019
Updated February 8, 2019 7:18pm
ADVERTISING

Three people were injured today when a disabled vehicle was struck from behind by another vehicle in Kapolei.

According to an Emergency Medical Services report, a 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were standing in front of the disabled vehicle when it was rear-ended by a vehicle operated by a 22-year-old woman.

The two standing in front of the disabled vehicle suffered serious injuries and were transported to a local trauma center. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

The incident happened around 11:50 a.m. in the area of 91600 Farrington Highway.

PREVIOUS STORY
Metered parking rates across Oahu to increase Monday
NEXT STORY
2nd woman accuses Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax of sexual assault
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up