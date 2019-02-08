 FACEBOOK LIVE: Honolulu’s emergency officials hold press conference on possible severe weather
  • Friday, February 8, 2019
  • 79°

Top News

FACEBOOK LIVE: Honolulu’s emergency officials hold press conference on possible severe weather

By Star-Advertiser staff
February 8, 2019
Updated February 8, 2019 2:42pm

  • DIANE S.W. LEE/DLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Honolulus emergency services official are holding a press conference today outside the Frank Fasi Municpail Building in Honolulu.

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Honolulu’s Department of Emergency Management and Emergency Services Department are holding a press conference today to discuss the possibility of severe weather this weekend.

PREVIOUS STORY
Virginia governor says he won’t quit; new allegation hits his deputy
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up