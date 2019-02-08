Man arrested after boy, 16, stabbed in Kalihi Valley

Police arrested a 19-year-old man after a 16-year-old boy in Kalihi Valley was stabbed early today.

Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to Kalaunu Street at the Kalihi Valley Homes public housing complex at about 12:45 a.m.

Paramedics treated the victim who sustained multiple stab wounds to his torso and arms. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Police arrested the suspect on Kalaunu Street at about 1 a.m. on suspicion of assault.