A 66-year-old California man died today after being pulled from waters in Napili Bay.

At 11:54 a.m. the Maui Fire Department received a report of two swimmers in distress on the north side of the bay. Responding firefighters found people on the shore performing CPR on the unresponsive man, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Lifeguards reportedly brought the other swimmer, a woman, to shore. She did not require medical attention.