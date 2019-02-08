 Mililani homeowner finds burglar hiding under blanket in his kitchen
  Friday, February 8, 2019
Mililani homeowner finds burglar hiding under blanket in his kitchen

By Star-Advertiser staff
February 8, 2019
Updated February 8, 2019 10:38am
Honolulu police arrested a suspected burglar after a resident found the man hiding under a blanket in a Mililani home early today.

Police said the homeowner awoke at about 2:30 a.m. when he heard his dog barking. The resident walked around his home and discovered a man under a blanket in the kitchen.

The resident also saw his wife’s wallet next to the suspect, according to police.

The homeowner detained the suspect until police arrived. Officers arrested the 23-year-old man on suspicion of first-degree burglary. Charges are pending.

