Mililani homeowner finds burglar hiding under blanket in his kitchen

Honolulu police arrested a suspected burglar after a resident found the man hiding under a blanket in a Mililani home early today.

Police said the homeowner awoke at about 2:30 a.m. when he heard his dog barking. The resident walked around his home and discovered a man under a blanket in the kitchen.

The resident also saw his wife’s wallet next to the suspect, according to police.

The homeowner detained the suspect until police arrived. Officers arrested the 23-year-old man on suspicion of first-degree burglary. Charges are pending.