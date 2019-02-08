 Strip club dancers charged in theft of police officer’s gun
Strip club dancers charged in theft of police officer’s gun

February 8, 2019
PAWTUCKET, R.I. >> Two strip club dancers have been charged with stealing a Boston police officer’s handgun, prompting the department to place the officer on leave and open an internal investigation.

Police say 25-year-old Neish Rivera, 22-year-old Melissa Dacier, and the officer went to a Providence strip club before going to a hotel last Saturday.

The officer locked his service weapon in his car’s glove box. He later realized it was missing after he gave Dacier his keys to get a phone charger. The gun was recovered.

Police charged the women with larceny of a firearm. A lawyer representing them was not available for comment Friday.

The officer’s name wasn’t made public.

Rivera was one of three dancers previously charged with prostitution, leading to the brief shutdown of Rhode Island’s Foxy Lady strip club. She pleaded not guilty.

