Woman dies after she is found unresponsive on highway in Wahiawa

Honolulu police reopened southbound lanes on Kamehameha Highway in Wahiawa today.

Police had shut down the lanes near the H-2 freeway overpass after an unresponsive woman was found on the roadway at approximately 4:30 a.m.

She was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition where she was pronounced dead.

Police rerouted traffic onto the southbound lanes of the H-2 freeway to investigate and reopened the roadway at approximately 7 a.m.

Police have opened an unattended death investigation.