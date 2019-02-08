 Woman dies after she is found unresponsive on highway in Wahiawa
  • Friday, February 8, 2019
  • 69°

Top News

Woman dies after she is found unresponsive on highway in Wahiawa

By Star-Advertiser staff
February 8, 2019
Updated February 8, 2019 7:25am
ADVERTISING

Honolulu police reopened southbound lanes on Kamehameha Highway in Wahiawa today.

Police had shut down the lanes near the H-2 freeway overpass after an unresponsive woman was found on the roadway at approximately 4:30 a.m.

She was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition where she was pronounced dead.

Police rerouted traffic onto the southbound lanes of the H-2 freeway to investigate and reopened the roadway at approximately 7 a.m.

Police have opened an unattended death investigation.

PREVIOUS STORY
Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker: No change in Russia probe management
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up