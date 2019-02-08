 Off the News: Home prices on Oahu head the other way
  • Friday, February 8, 2019
  • 71°

Off the News: Home prices on Oahu head the other way

Posted on February 8, 2019 12:05 am 
For the first time since 2010, both monthly sales volume and median prices for all types of previously owned Oahu housing dipped in January. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up