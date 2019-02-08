3 hurt after disabled vehicle is struck from behind in Kapolei

Three people were injured today when a disabled vehicle was struck from behind by another vehicle in Kapolei.

According to an Emergency Medical Services report, a 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were standing in front of the disabled vehicle when it was rear-ended by a vehicle operated by a 22-year-old woman.

The two standing in front of the disabled vehicle suffered serious injuries and were transported to a local trauma center. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

The incident happened around 11:50 a.m. in the area of 91600 Farrington Highway.