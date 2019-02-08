Metered parking rates across Oahu to increase Monday

It will cost more to park at on-street metered stalls on Oahu starting Monday, the city Department of Transportation Services announced today.

Rates for smart meters in the Honolulu urban core and Waikiki will increase to $3 an hour from $1.50. Affected ares include Chinatown, downtown, the Civic Center near Honolulu Hale, and Waikiki from Hobron Lane to Kapahulu Avenue, DTS said. Parking meters at Honolulu Zoo and Kapiolani Park will remain at their current rates.

The rates for combination electronic/coin-operated parking meters outside the urban core will rise to $1.50 an hour from 75 cents. Affected neighborhoods include Kaimuki, Liliha, Aala, Kalihi, Kailua, Kakaako, Sheridan Tract, Kapahulu, McCully, Makiki and Ala Moana. It will take up to five weeks for the upgrades to take effect at the coin-operated meters, DTS said.

The rates for meters in off-street city parking lots will remain the same.

The effective hours of parking meters will not change for most of the island, except in Waikiki. Enforcement in Waikiki will be from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week, a change from the previous 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. New signs are to go up in Waikiki starting Sunday.

The rate hikes were approved under Bill 12 (2017) by the City Council and signed by Mayor Kirk Caldwell in June 2017.

The changes are expected to help the city manage the demands for parking on the island, DTS said.