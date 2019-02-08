 Rearview Mirror: Maile Room’s lunar-themed dinner was out of this world
  • Friday, February 8, 2019
  • 71°

Rearview Mirror: Maile Room’s lunar-themed dinner was out of this world

By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Posted on February 8, 2019 12:05 am 
This week we take a culinary adventure to the moon and back. Fasten your seat belts. We’re blasting off. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up