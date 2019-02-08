 ‘The View’ host Joy Behar silent on old use of blackface
  • Friday, February 8, 2019
Associated Press
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2013

    In this photo, TV personality Joy Behar arrives at the Lucky Guy Opening Night in New York. A 2016 video clip has surfaced online of The View co-host showing an old photo of herself as a beautiful African woman. She displayed a photo of herself with curly hair when she was 29 years old. She said the hair was her own and had dressed as a beautiful African woman at a Halloween party.

NEW YORK >> Joy Behar waded into the day’s hot-button issues on “The View” but no mention was made during today’s live show about her own use of blackface many years ago.

The 76-year-old led discussions of Jeff Bezos, Cardi B and Frank Robinson although neither she nor her four other panelists brought up a 1970s-era photo of Behar at a Halloween party with darkened skin dressed as a “beautiful African woman.” It was the second day that she ignored the issue. Neither ABC nor Behar has commented.

The use of blackface has roiled Virginia and Florida governments this week. NBC last year cut ties with host Megyn Kelly after she created a furor by suggesting that it was OK for white people to wear blackface on Halloween.

LOOKING BACK

