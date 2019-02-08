2019 Pacific Rim Cup Keiki Soccer Clinic

The kids have their own pro moves Lennox Luttrell, Logan Chun and Souma Daimon warmed up for the Pacific Rim Cup’s free clinic on Thursday at Aloha Stadium. It was held in conjunction with this weekend’s Pacific Rim Cup, which features two professional teams from Major League Soccer and
two from the Japanese leagues. The semifinals are tonight at the stadium, with Real Salt Lake facing Iwaki FC at 5:30 and the Vancouver Whitecaps taking on V-Varen Nagasaki at 8:15. The losing teams meet at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the third-place game, followed at
5:15 p.m. by the championship match.
Kumagaya Kakeru, with Japanese team Iwaki FC, has fun playing with a group of 10-year-olds.
The star of V-Varen Japanese team from Nagasaki, Keiji Tamada, center, plays with Max Mozhon, 11, left, and Kaya Cook, 11.
Professional player, Jake Nerwinski, left, and Morgan Kominek, 10, battle for a ball.
Hiraoka Masahide, left, and Hidaka Masaru, right, with Japanese team Iwaki FC sign autographs on keiki shirts and shoes.
Kumagaya Kakeru, left, with Japanese team Iwaki FC signs an autograph on keiki, Kaleb Santosʻs shirt, far right, while in the background teammate, Hiraoka Masahide, does the same.
Professional player, Jake Nerwinski, center, with the Vancouver Whitecaps signs keiki, Cale MacMillan, 10, and Hawk Edwards, 10, shirts.
Professional player, Jake Nerwinski, RIGHT, with the Vancouver Whitecaps plays against Owen Gaillards, 8, left.
HPU soccer player, Luiz Garcia, left, plays with, Madelyn Amaral, 7, warming up keiki for the professional players.
HPU soccer player, Luiz Garcia, left, plays with keiki warming them up for the professional players.
Kenny Patton, a speed and agility coach with Pattonʻs Sport Performance, organizes hundreds of keiki while warming them up for the professional players.
Kenny Patton, a speed and agility coach with Pattonʻs Sport Performance, organizes hundreds of keiki while warming them up for the professional players.
Kenny Patton, a speed and agility coach with Pattonʻs Sport Performance, organizes hundreds of keiki while warming them up for the professional players.
Tatem Morris, 9, left, moves the ball past Hawk Edwards, 10, as they play for professional players with the Vancouver Whitecaps.
-
Hawk Edwards, 10, left, attempts to stop Tatem Morris, 9, as they play for professional players with the Vancouver Whitecaps.