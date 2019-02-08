No. 2 Hawaii sweeps Saint Francis in men’s volleyball

Junior opposite Rado Parapunov put down 11 kills with one error and senior middle Patrick Gasman was in on all eight of Hawaiis blocks as the second-ranked Rainbow Warriors swept Saint Francis 25-15, 25-20, 25-12 in todays nonconference mens volleyball match in Charlotte, N.C.

Parapunov had two aces during Hawaii’s 8-0 closing run in Set 3. The Warriors (7-0) have not dropped a set this season.

Junior hitter Michael Fisher led the Red Flash (5-4) with 13 kills. SFU had 15 service errors and just one ace.

Hawaii finishes out its first road trip of the season against host Queens (2-8) on Saturday at 2 p.m. Hawaii time.

The Warriors, who lead the country in hitting percentage (.470), hit .585 over the 65 minutes, including .737 in Set 1.

Junior hitter Colton Cowell added seven kills with no errors on eight swings and senior hitter Stijn van Tilburg also had seven kills for Hawaii. Sophomore libero Gage Worsley had a match-high nine digs, which matched the total by the entire SFU team.