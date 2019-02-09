Latest ‘Maigret’ television series set in France but not filmed there

Question: My wife and I have been watching Maigret starring Rowan Atkinson. Is it filmed in France, since all the actors are English? Also, the show has a beautiful theme song sung in French by a female artist. Can you tell us the name of the artist, the name of the song and who wrote it? I have also run across an earlier rendition of Maigret starring an actor named Gambon. Can you tell us anything about that series?