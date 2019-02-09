Latest ‘Maigret’ television series set in France but not filmed there

Set in Paris in the 1950's, Rowan Atkinson plays the dramatic role of Jules Maigret, the magnificently measured and insightful French detective.
Question: My wife and I have been watching “Maigret” starring Rowan Atkinson. Is it filmed in France, since all the actors are English? Also, the show has a beautiful theme song sung in French by a female artist. Can you tell us the name of the artist, the name of the song and who wrote it? I have also run across an earlier rendition of “Maigret” starring an actor named Gambon. Can you tell us anything about that series?
Answer: So many questions, and you are not the only one asking about the TV tales based on books by Georges Simenon about French detective Jules Maigret. First, after two seasons totaling four movie-length productions, the Atkinson “Maigret” has nothing else in the works. Of course, Atkinson (“Mr. Bean,” “Love Actually”) has plenty of other things to do. His latest secret-agent comedy, “Johnny English Strikes Again,” made its way to DVD and Blu-ray in late January.
Although set in France, this “Maigret” was shot in Hungary. The music — which as far as I can tell has no special title — was written by Samuel Sim, with vocals by Tracy Kashi. They also worked together on music for “The Halcyon.”
Michael Gambon played Maigret in a TV version in 1992-93. Gambon’s other credits include the great “The Singing Detective” and succeeding Richard Harris as Dumbledore in the “Harry Potter” films. Harris, by the way, also played Maigret, in a 1988 TV movie. Other screen Maigrets include Jean Gabin (who actually was French) and Charles Laughton.
Q: My wife and I saw the first three episodes of the second season of “The Sinner” and we were hooked. Then it disappeared. Even on demand all we can find are those three episodes. Any idea where it went, or is it coming back?
A: The second season consisted of eight episodes, which premiered on USA last August and September. Those episodes are available on Amazon, iTunes and other services. You can find out more at usanetwork.com/thesinner/cast#where-to-watch. The first season is also available on Netflix, DVD and Blu-ray.
Q: I’m taking this opportunity to ask you about “Child Support.” I used to love watching it, but it hasn’t aired for quite some time. I hope this interesting show is returning because I miss seeing those “smart kids.” They make me laugh.
A: The ABC game show has completed its 10-episode second season. No word yet on a third.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.