HHSAA D-I Girls Basketball: ʻIolani vs. Konawaena

Konawaena guard Kaliana Salazar Harrell (3) passes the ball to center Caiyle Kaupu (33) under pressure from ʻIolani forward Alexsandra Huntimer (32) and guard Alexis Huntimer (10) during the first half of a HHSAA Division semifinal basketball game on Friday at the Stan Sheriff Center.
Konawaena head coach Bobbie Awa talks to guard Kaliana Salazar Harrell (3).
Konawaena guard Kaliana Salazar Harrell (3) gets around ʻIolani guard Kyra Tanabe (12).
ʻIolani head coach Dean Young yells at his team.
ʻIolani guard Lily Lefotu Wahinekapu (23) keeps the ball away from Konawaena center Caiyle Kaupu (33).
ʻIolani guard Taylor Wu (11) shoots the ball over Konawaena guard Kaliana Salazar Harrell (3).
ʻIolani guard Lily Lefotu Wahinekapu (23) drives to the basket ahead of Konawaena forward Juliana Losalio-Watson (22) and guard Rebekah Fong (11).
ʻIolani guard Alexis Huntimer (10) steals the ball away from Konawaena guard Grace Lyn Hing (10).
ʻIolani guard Lily Lefotu Wahinekapu (23) drives to the basket ahead of Konawaena guard Rebekah Fong (11).
Konawaena head coach Bobbie Awa, middle, hugs ʻIolani head coach Dean Young after the game.