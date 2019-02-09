HHSAA D-I Girls Basketball: Kalani vs. KS-Kapalama

Kamehameha-Kapalama forward Kalina Obrey (33) fights for possession with Kalani guard Kalena Halunajan (15) during the first half of a HHSAA Division I semifinal basketball game on Friday at the Stan Sheriff Center.
Kamehameha-Kapalama head coach Pualei Straight looks on from the sideline.
Kamehameha-Kapalama guard Haley Masaki (10) fights for possession with Kalani guard Lilehina Oyama (5).
Kamehameha-Kapalama forward Kalina Obrey (33) gets past Kalani guard Heidi Kishaba (21), middle, and forward Shelby McDaniels (22).
Kalani head coach Chi Mok talks to guard Lilehina Oyama (5).
Kamehameha-Kapalama head coach Pualei Straight gestures from the sideline.
Kamehameha-Kapalama guard Tehani Malterre (14) fights for possession with Kalani guard Lilehina Oyama (5).
Kamehameha-Kapalama forward Kalina Obrey (33) gets around Kalani guard Heidi Kishaba (20).
Kamehameha-Kapalama forward Kalina Obrey (33) reacts with guard Tehani Malterre (14) as time runs out.
-
Kamehameha-Kapalama head coach Pualei Straight gestures from the sideline.