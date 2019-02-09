State Swimming and Diving Championships

The State Swimming Championships were held at Central Oahu Regional Park. This is the Kaiser Cougars 200 Yard Medley Relay team after setting a new state record. From left to right: Sofia N. Carlson, Sophia V. Harrison, Mari Yasumi and Erin L. Patterson.
In the water is Sofia N. Carlson who swam the freestyle portion.
Mid-Pac's Michael Petrifies on his way to winning the Boys 200 Yard Freestyle.
University Lab School's Grace Monahan doing the backstroke on her way to winning the Girls 200 Yard IM.
Punahou's Emma Ng Pack during a demonstration dive during a break. She earlier won the girls 1 meter diving championship.
Punahou's Emma Ng Pack (front) and Punahou's Andrew Agustin do their dives coincidently at the same time.
Ethan Buck during a demonstration dive during a break. He earlier won the boys 1 meter diving championship.
Kaiser's Sofia N. Carlson on her way to winning the Girls 100 Yard Freestyle race. Behind her is Punahou's Nohea Lileikis (who finished 3rd) and Punahou's Erika Howell who finished 8th. King Kekaulike's Aniston Eyre finished 2nd (not pictured).
Kaiser's Sofia N. Carlson all smiles after winning the Girls 100 Yard Freestyle race.
-
The start of the Boys 100 Yard Freestyle.