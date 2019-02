TODAY AIR RIFLERY >> ILH: Pac-Five at Punahou, 9:30 a.m.; Kamehameha vs. Island Pacific, 11 a.m., at St. Francis; St. Francis at Mid-Pacific, 12:30 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at Saint Louis, 1 p.m. BASEBALL >> College: Read More

SHARE















ADVERTISING

TODAY

AIR RIFLERY

>> ILH: Pac-Five at Punahou, 9:30 a.m.; Kamehameha vs. Island Pacific, 11 a.m., at St. Francis; St. Francis at Mid-Pacific, 12:30 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at Saint Louis, 1 p.m.

BASEBALL

>> College: Hawaii alumni game, 11 a.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

>> College: Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo (doubleheader), 3 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

BASKETBALL

>> ABA: Chicago Vipers vs. Hawaii Swish, 7 p.m. at Moanalua High School gym.

>> HHSAA Division I girls state championships: Final, Kamehameha

vs. ‘Iolani, 7 p.m. Third place, Kalani vs. Konawaena, 1 p.m. Fifth place, Kahuku vs. Waiakea, 9 a.m. Games at Stan Sheriff Center.

>> HHSAA Division II girls state championships: Final, Seabury Hall vs. Hawaii Baptist, 5 p.m. Third place, Hanalani vs. Waimea, 3 p.m. Fifth place, University vs. Hawaii Prep, 11 a.m. Games at Stan Sheriff Center.

>> ILH Division I boys: Single Elimination Tournament–‘Iolani at Punahou, 2:30 p.m.; St. Francis at Maryknoll, 7 p.m.

GOLF

>> College men: Amer Ari Invitational, final round, all day at Waikoloa Beach Golf Course.

SOCCER

>> HHSAA Boys Division I State Championships: Final, Punahou vs. ‘Iolani, 7 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. Third place, Mililani vs. Kapolei, 3 p.m. at Waipio field 8. Fifth place, Hawaii Prep vs. King Kekaulike, 3 p.m. at Waipio field 7.

>> HHSAA Boys Division II State Championships: Final, Kapaa vs. Saint Louis, 5 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. Third place, Kamehameha-Hawaii vs. Kalaheo, 3 p.m. at Waipio field 6. Consolation, Seabury Hall vs. Makua Lani, 3 p.m. at Waipio field 9.

SOFTBALL

>> College: Hawaii Paradise Classic—UT

Arlington vs. Georgia State, 9 a.m.; UCLA vs. Georgia State, 11:30 a.m.; St. Mary’s (Calif.) vs. UCLA, 1 p.m.; Fresno State vs. Hawaii, 3 p.m.; St. Mary’s (Calif.) vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

>> HHSAA State Championships: Finals, 1 p.m., at Central Oahu Regional Park.

WRESTLING

>> ILH Championships: 9 a.m., at Kamehameha.

>> OIA Championships: 11 a.m. at Leilehua.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

>> College: Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, 2 p.m. at Francis Wong Stadium.

BASKETBALL

>> PacWest: Academy of Art vs. Hawaii Pacific, women at 1 p.m.; men at 3 p.m. at Moanalua High School.

>> PacWest: Dominican vs. Hawaii Hilo, women at 5 p.m.; men at 7:30 p.m. at UHH Gym.

SOCCER

>> Pacific Rim Cup: Third place, Iwaki FC (Japan) vs. V-Varen Nagasaki (Japan)/Vancouver Whitecaps (MLS) loser, 2:30 p.m. Final: Real Salt Lake (MLS) vs. V-Varen Nagasaki (Japan)/Vancouver Whitecaps (MLS) winner, 5:15 p.m. Games at Aloha Stadium.

HHSAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Remaining Winter Season Schedule

Today — Girls Division II Basketball at Stan Sheriff Center.

Today — Girls Division I Basketball at Stan Sheriff Center.

Today — Boys Division I Soccer at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

Today — Boys Division II Soccer at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

Today — Swimming and Diving at Central Oahu Regional Park.

Feb. 18, 21-23 — Boys Division I Basketball at regional sites TBD, Moanalua High, McKinley High and Stan Sheriff Center.

Feb. 20-21 — Wrestling at Blaisdell Arena.

Feb. 21-23 — Boys Division II Basketball at Kalani High, St. Francis and Stan Sheriff Center.

BASEBALL: MAUI HIGH PRESEASON TOURNAMENT

At Iron Maehara Stadium, Thursday

>> Kamehameha-Maui 5, St. Francis 4

>> Pac-Five 2, King Kekaulike 1

>> Maui 4, Kamehameha-Hawaii 0

SOFTBALL: HAWAII PARADISE CLASSIC

At Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium

Friday

>> Fresno State 4, St. Mary’s (Calif.) 3

>> Fresno State 10, Georgia State 1

>> UT Arlington 8, St. Mary’s (Calif.) 0, 6 inn.

>> Hawaii 8, UT Arlington 7

>> UCLA vs. Hawaii, late

Thursday

>> UCLA 2, UT Arlington 1

>> UCLA 8, Fresno State 2

>> Fresno State 5, UT Arlington 4, 9 inn.

>> St. Mary’s (Calif.) 7, Georgia State 5

>> Hawaii 8, Georgia State 0, 5 inn.

HHSAA DIVISION I GIRLS STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Stan Sheriff Center

Semifinals

>> Kamehameha 62, Kalani 49

High scorers—KS: Kalina Obrey 38, Camille Feary 10. Kaln: Kalena Halunajan 14, Kamalu Kamakawiwo‘ole 13, Heidi Kishaba 13.

>> ‘Iolani 43, Konawaena 22

High scorers—Iol: Taylor Wu 15, Lily Lefotu Wahinekapu 14. Kona: Caiyle Kaupu 9.

Fifth-place semifinals

>> Kahuku 60, Maui 19

High scorers—Kah: Leiah Naeata 16, Maya Claytor 15. Maui: Honey Let Padasdao 4, Natea Rosete-Tokuhisa 4.

>> Waiakea 60, Lahainaluna 54

High scorers—Waik: Zaelynn Lui-Cabinatan 16, Kelsie Imai 12. Lah: Susi Namoa 24, Ashley Akamine 20.

HHSAA DIVISION II GIRLS STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Semifinals

At Damien

>> Seabury Hall 55, Hanalani 43

High scorers—SH: Ameera Waterford 19, Anau Tu‘ivai 12. Han: Lishae Scanlan 26.

>> Hawaii Baptist 56, Waimea 47

High scorers—HBA: Kyley Nakagawa 15, Alexis Dang 13, Sasha Phillip 10, Hayley Taka 10. Waim: Kierstin Gummerus 21, Kaye Serapio 15.

Fifth-place semifinals

At Kalani

>> University 52, Castle 49

>> Hawaii Prep 47, Farrington 38

Consolation

At Stan Sheriff Center

>> Waipahu 52, Kau 38

High scorers—Waip: J’Anne Stewart-Neish 13, Anna Penitusi 12, Jocelyn Saribay 10. Kau: Reishalyn Jara 19.