 Hawaii basketball falls at UC Irvine
  • Saturday, February 9, 2019
  • 67°

Sports Breaking| Top News

Hawaii basketball falls at UC Irvine

Star-Advertiser staff
February 9, 2019
Updated February 9, 2019 7:30pm
ADVERTISING

UC Irvine used superior interior play to hold off Hawaii 67-56 in a Big West basketball game today in the Bren Center in Irvine, Calif.

The Anteaters amassed a rebounding advantage of 40-28, including 12-8 off the offensive glass, and scored 34 points in the paint to sweep the regular-season series between the teams. The Anteaters won in overtime on Jan. 23 in Honolulu.

“It’s just making an effort on every possible possession,” UCI post player Jonathan Galloway said in an ESPN3 interview.

Galloway pulled down 13 rebounds, including seven after the intermission.

The Anteaters led 33-18 in the first half, punctuated when Evan Leonard buried a 3 as time expired. It was Leonard’s only basket of the game.

The Rainbow Warriors closed to 52-46 on Sheriff Drammeh’s 3 with 7:19 to play.

But UCI guard Max Hazzard drove for consecutive layups, and Galloway grabbed a missed shot and parlayed it into a thunderous dunk to extend the margin to 12 points.

The ’Bows dropped to 14-9 overall and 5-4 in the Big West. The Anteaters are 21-5 and 9-1.

PREVIOUS STORY
A guide to Trump and Kim Jong Un’s upcoming summit
NEXT STORY
Fallen tree blocks roads in downtown Honolulu, Pearl City as Hawaii on alert for strong winds, high surf
Comments (2)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up