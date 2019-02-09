No. 2 Hawaii sweeps Queen’s in men’s volleyball

Senior hitter Brett Rosenmeier and freshman opposite Filip Humler each put down eight kills when playing in the last two sets, and junior middle Patrick Gasman had six blocks when playing only in Set 1 as No. 2 Hawaii rolled past host Queens 25-7, 25-16, 25-10 in todays nonconference mens volleyball match in Charlotte, N.C.

Senior middle Dalton Solbrig (7 kills) and sophomore libero Gage Worsley (10 digs) were the only Rainbow Warriors to play all 67 minutes in the Levine Center. Hawaii (8-0), which has not dropped a set this season, outblocked the Royals 11-2 and finished with a 6-0 edge in aces. The Warriors, the national leaders in hitting percentage (.470) hit .667 in Set 1 en route to .423 for the match.

Queens (2-9), a program in its second season of competition, was led by Nic Cavallaro’s seven kills. The Royals hit negative .039.

The Warriors so dominated the Royals in Set 1 that Hawaii only used four servers and led 10-0, 16-1 and 24-4. Gasman put down all five of his attempts.

Hawaii returns home for two matches at the Stan Sheriff Center against Lincoln Memorial. The teams play Friday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m.